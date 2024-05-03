Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every year, hundreds of men, women and children converge on Seaton Carew for Miles For Men’s 5k fun run.

This year’s Miles For Men and Walk For Women takes place on Sunday, July 28, starting once again from Seaton Carew’s clock tower.

The event raises thousands of pounds towards Miles For Men’s work helping local families and individuals affected by illness including cancer and other adversity.

The annual Miles for Men and Walk for Women 5k fun run always attracts a big turn up. Registration for this year is open now.

Charity founder Micky Day said: “Each year our event gets bigger and bigger and we want to raise and distribute as much money as humanly possible to help people in our area this year.

“The day will be filled with all sorts of entertainment from bands, singers, face painting, catering vans and much, much more.

“We would love to see you all there.”

And if groups of over 10 people take part such as sports clubs and dance schools enter, Miles For Men will split their proceeds 50-50.

Miles for Men founder Micky Day. Picture by FRANK REID

Micky added: “By doing this we have donated just over £53,000 back to groups in the last few years.”

It will be the 13th event since Micky founded the 5k run in 2012 in memory of his father Michael Day senior, who died aged 68 after a battle with throat cancer.

The first run attracted 1,000 runners and raised more than £40,000 for Cancer Research.

Over the years, the scope and number of people the charity has helped has expanded significantly.

Its funds are boosted by generous donations from individuals and groups, plus income from its Extra Mile shop in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

The charity is expected to have reached £750,000 in donations when its latest accounts are published.

Micky added: “We were at £706,000 at the end of March last year.

“We are really on our way to reaching the million pound mark.”

This year’s run starts at 1pm, but participants can also walk or jog the seafront route at their leisure.

Alcohol and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Entry to the run is £10 for adults aged 18-65 while for children aged 5-17 the cost is £7.50.

Under fives and senior citizens can take part for free.