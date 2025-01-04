Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at a Hartlepool retirement village are “up in arms” at a decision by bosses to stop providing key care after 16 years.

Hartfields at Bishop Cuthbert is run by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) charitable housing association, which provides residential and in-house care services to a community of over 200 people aged over 55.

It includes 24/7 support and personal care to enable people to live independently in their own homes.

But residents have been rocked by a “bombshell” announcement that the trust has decided to stop providing domiciliary care.

Fran Charnock, pictured in her flat at Hartfields retirement village, is angry at proposed changes to key care services during 2025. Picture by FRANK REID

It is now working with Hartlepool Borough Council, which commissions the care services, to find an alternative provider.

Hartfields resident Fran Charnock, 82, who has lived there since it opened in 2008, told the Mail: “We are all up in arms about it.

"The girls in here, they’re not carers, they are our family and our friends. It’s sad.”

Mrs Charnock described the news broken to residents at a meeting as a “bombshell” and praised the care provided by the current team.

Hartfields retirement village at Bishop Cuthbert. Picture by FRANK REID

She added: "I’m heartbroken. They’ve been part of us for 16 years. I cannot fault them.

“I just hope whoever does take over will take on the staff as well.”

Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust said the decision had been taken after “very careful consideration”.

Managing director Chris Simpson said: “JRHT are proud of the care teams and services which have been provided at Hartfields Manor over many years.

"However, going forward, we believe there are other care providers who are better placed to manage and continue the care services that residents need, allowing JRHT to focus on providing excellent services as a landlord at Hartfields.

“This has been communicated to all residents and colleagues who will be directly affected by these changes that will not come into force for at least six months.”

Mr Simpson said they were working closely with colleagues, residents and family members, and the council to establish how these care services will be provided in the future.

He added a support team was in place to ensure as smooth a transition as possible to a new care provider and are meeting regularly with those affected by the change.