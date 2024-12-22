Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved for 316 homes which will form "phase one" of a major housing development.

The proposals also feature the creation of a local centre including a primary school, medical centre and restaurant.

At the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee, a more detailed reserved matters application came forward from the housebuilder to construct the first 316 properties.

How some of the homes in phase one of the Hartlepool South West Extension scheme are expected to look. CGI image via Persimmon

Proposals noted the application site is around 56 acres and includes two farms, Claxton Farm and Lower Claxton Farm.

The development will feature six one bedroom properties, 62 two bed, 109 three bed, 133 four bed and six with five bedrooms across 17 house types in total including a small number of bungalows and apartments.

The proposals were unanimously approved by councillors in line with recommendations from local authority planning officers.

Alice Hall, from Persimmon, told the meeting that the development would bring forward “very high quality homes” as part of the “first phase”.

A CGI image via Persimmon of how the homes are expected to look.

She added they have also addressed concerns relating to the Greatham Meadow site name and “the legacy of the development”.

Information boards will be provided in public open spaces to give residents a “glimpse of the history of the area of Claxton”.

Access to the properties will be from new roundabouts and roads to the south and west of the site, located off the A689, which are already under construction.

The development will provide 26 affordable homes, with nine for affordable rent and 17 for discount off market value.

Richard Holland, land and planning director at Persimmon Teesside, said after the meeting: “We are pleased that Hartlepool Council has approved these plans for 316 much-needed high quality homes.

“This development will provide a range of energy efficient homes suitable for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike at prices people can afford.”

The wider scheme will see Persimmon contribute more than £6 million towards education provision and a further £1.2 million for improvements to Wolviston services and the A689-A1185 junctions.