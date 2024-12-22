See how new Hartlepool homes will look as phase one of 1,260-property South West Extension development is approved
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Earlier this year an initial hybrid application by housebuilder Persimmon was approved for the South West Extension development, in Hartlepool, which will see 1,260 homes built on land between the A689 and Brierton Lane.
The proposals also feature the creation of a local centre including a primary school, medical centre and restaurant.
At the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee, a more detailed reserved matters application came forward from the housebuilder to construct the first 316 properties.
Proposals noted the application site is around 56 acres and includes two farms, Claxton Farm and Lower Claxton Farm.
The development will feature six one bedroom properties, 62 two bed, 109 three bed, 133 four bed and six with five bedrooms across 17 house types in total including a small number of bungalows and apartments.
The proposals were unanimously approved by councillors in line with recommendations from local authority planning officers.
Alice Hall, from Persimmon, told the meeting that the development would bring forward “very high quality homes” as part of the “first phase”.
She added they have also addressed concerns relating to the Greatham Meadow site name and “the legacy of the development”.
Information boards will be provided in public open spaces to give residents a “glimpse of the history of the area of Claxton”.
Meanwhile, Persimmon has worked with local historian and Fens resident Robert Smith to put forward street names to commemorate the area’s heritage.
Access to the properties will be from new roundabouts and roads to the south and west of the site, located off the A689, which are already under construction.
The development will provide 26 affordable homes, with nine for affordable rent and 17 for discount off market value.
Richard Holland, land and planning director at Persimmon Teesside, said after the meeting: “We are pleased that Hartlepool Council has approved these plans for 316 much-needed high quality homes.
“This development will provide a range of energy efficient homes suitable for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike at prices people can afford.”
The wider scheme will see Persimmon contribute more than £6 million towards education provision and a further £1.2 million for improvements to Wolviston services and the A689-A1185 junctions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.