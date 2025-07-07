Kynren – An Epic Tale of England is returning to Bishop Auckland from July 19 until September 13, and is getting ready to transport audiences through 2,000 years of English history.

One of County Durham’s popular summer events is returning for a 10th year, giving audiences an unforgettable experience and insight into England’s treasured past.

In an 8,000 people seated arena that provides panoramic views across the giant outdoor stage, this family-friendly experience begins with a boy called Arthur who accidentally kicks a football through a window of a hunting lodge at Auckland Castle.

Throughout the 90-minute show, audiences are invited to follow Arthur as he embarks on a fascinating voyage through time, from the Romans and Norman Conquest to the Second World War and Queen’s Coronation.

For a second year running, audiences are invited to wander through an authentic recreation of a traditional ninth century Viking village before the show starts.

Performed by 1,000 volunteers on a seven and a half acre stage in the stunning Durham countryside, Kynren brings audiences magnificent sets, mass choreography, combat, stunts, horsemanship, pyrotechnics and amazing special effects.

Visitors can watch the past come to life and interact with the villagers as warriors prepare for a raid and can also meet the animals and watch sparks fly in the forge as the blacksmiths produce real chainmail.

In anticipation of the brand-new historical theme park coming to the site next year – Kynren The Storied Lands – members of the press and public had the pleasure of enjoying some breathtaking pre-show entertainment from a number of feathered friends at a special preview of the show on Saturday, July 5.

Set to a back-drop of dramatic music, a range of birds from vulturs to parrots set to flight across the stage and seated area as a teaser to one of Kynren’s new and upcoming shows, The Lost Feather.

The 90-minute family friendly performances start at sunset and end in starlight, taking place every Saturday night until September 13.

Tickets for the shows start at £30 for adults and £20 for children.

For more information and to book tickets, see https://www.11arches.com/kynren.