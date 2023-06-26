Ritchie, who was memorably part of Pools’ promotion winning and Championship challenging sides in the early 2000s, is riding around 500 miles in just five days.

He is doing it in memory of his dad John Humphreys, who passed away last year, and along the way is raising money for St Luke’s Hospice, in his native Sheffield, which cared for John.

Ritchie’s journey saw him return to Hartlepool United on Sunday afternoon having completed around 300 miles.

Ritchie Humphreys at the Suit Direct Stadium before setting off on the next leg of his charity bike ride. Picture by FRANK REID.

He was met by two of his ex-team mates and good friends Anthony Sweeney and Michael Barron plus a number of fans before catching up over a few drinks in the 1908 bar.

Ritchie, 45, told the Mail: “The premise behind it is my dad was a big Sheffield United supporter, and if he had a second club it would be Hartlepool United because of the amount of time he spent watching football here.

"We’ve done 500 miles, five days and visiting the grounds where he saw Sheffield United gain promotion.”

They were Darlington in 1982, Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1989 and Leicester City in 1990.

Ritchie in his Hartlepool United heyday after scoring Pools' second goal in a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United. Picture by FRANK REID

Ritchie added: “While we’re in the North East visiting Darlington, we had to come across to Hartlepool for obvious reasons.”

He said it was great to be back in the town and at the club where he made a record 544 appearances and scored 37 goals.

"It was amazing,” said Ritchie. “We were met by some wonderful supporters here. We had a drink in the bar, had a chat to all the good wellwishers.”

The former Pools captain added: “Some of my friends who I’m riding with have been here to watch the games and have been in the lounge before so it was familiar to them.

"I didn’t know how I’d feel emotionally coming here particularly because of the amount of good times that I had here with my dad and the amount of times we’d been in the lounge after the games speaking to supporters.

"He loved the place and he loved the people. And it’s his birthday today, so that makes it even more special.”

Pools fans have been adding to Ritchie’s total online including through the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust.

And fans who greeted him on Sunday collected around £200 to add to his total.

Ron Harnish, from the supporters trust, said: “We found out about this when Ritchie came up for our charity golf day at Wynyard.

"He’s a good lad and his dad used to love coming up. Hopefully, Ritchie raises plenty of money.”

He and his small team of fellow riders, set off on the next leg of their journey to Darlington and York from the Suit Direct Stadium on Monday morning.

Ritchie added: "It’s proving tough physically but I’m going ok.

"The pain and the suffering we’re going through in terms of miles is for this cause, it’s for St Luke’s.

“They were just outstanding and we will always be in debt to them for the way they looked after us. But they need funding.”