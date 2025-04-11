Rotarians in Hartlepool cement stronger partnership with leading carers charity

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:10 BST
Hartlepool Carers and local Rotarians are celebrating a new partnership that will see them work more closely together.

The town’s leading carers’ charity welcomed Rotary Hartlepool president Tony Metcalfe and secretary elect Alan Lakey to unveil a Rotary Corporate Members plaque in the reception at Hartlepool Carers in Lowthian Road.

As corporate members, Hartlepool Carers will work closely with Rotary to attend regular business meetings and get involved in events and activities in the town.

Rotary Hartlepool has also supported the charity with funding, including £250 sponsorship of the Hartlepool Heroes event in June, while Hartlepool Young Carers were Tony’s chosen charity for 2024-25.

Left to right: Hartlepool Carers CEO Christine Fewster, Rotary Hartlepool President Tony Metcalfe, and Secretary Elect Alan Lakey.Left to right: Hartlepool Carers CEO Christine Fewster, Rotary Hartlepool President Tony Metcalfe, and Secretary Elect Alan Lakey.
Left to right: Hartlepool Carers CEO Christine Fewster, Rotary Hartlepool President Tony Metcalfe, and Secretary Elect Alan Lakey.
Hartlepool Carers CEO Christine Fewster said: “This is a great partnership and we’re delighted to be working in partnership with such an organisation who work tirelessly to support the Community.”

Tony added: “I am totally impressed by the energy and enthusiasm that all staff members exhibit. It’s little wonder they have The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to their credit.”

