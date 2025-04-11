Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool Carers and local Rotarians are celebrating a new partnership that will see them work more closely together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town’s leading carers’ charity welcomed Rotary Hartlepool president Tony Metcalfe and secretary elect Alan Lakey to unveil a Rotary Corporate Members plaque in the reception at Hartlepool Carers in Lowthian Road.

As corporate members, Hartlepool Carers will work closely with Rotary to attend regular business meetings and get involved in events and activities in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotary Hartlepool has also supported the charity with funding, including £250 sponsorship of the Hartlepool Heroes event in June, while Hartlepool Young Carers were Tony’s chosen charity for 2024-25.

Left to right: Hartlepool Carers CEO Christine Fewster, Rotary Hartlepool President Tony Metcalfe, and Secretary Elect Alan Lakey.

Hartlepool Carers CEO Christine Fewster said: “This is a great partnership and we’re delighted to be working in partnership with such an organisation who work tirelessly to support the Community.”

Tony added: “I am totally impressed by the energy and enthusiasm that all staff members exhibit. It’s little wonder they have The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to their credit.”