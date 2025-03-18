Young carers from Hartlepool delivered a letter to Downing Street calling for more support before taking their campaign to Westminster in an open top bus.

Five children and staff from charity Hartlepool Carers travelled to London on the eve of Young Carers Action Day earlier this month.

At 10 Downing Street, they delivered a letter addressed to Prime Minister Keir Starmer asking him to support the Young Carers Covenant – a pledge to help young carers improve their lives.

It also demanded cross-government action to improve opportunities for young and young adult carers.

Young carers from Hartlepool hand in a letter at 10 Downing Street accompanied by Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash.

On Young Carers Action Day itself, the group joined an open top bus through Westminster organised by national charity Carers Trust.

The day also saw them given a tour of Parliament by Hartlepool’s MP Jonathan Brash.

Paige, one of the young carers, said: "It's been amazing to see Westminster and knock at the door of Number 10, I hope this helps get young carers the support we need."

The young Hartlepool carers took the message for support around London on a double decker bus.

The youngsters were also treated to a theatre trip in the West End to see the musical Lion King.

The theme of Young Carers Action Day was Give Me A Break.

A survey of young carers found nearly one in five rarely or never get a break.

Hartlepool Carers chief executive Christine Fewster said: “It is so important for government and local leaders to drive forward change to ensure young carers get the break they deserve and ensure they can reach their aspirations, alongside their caring role.”

For further information about unpaid caring call Hartlepool Carers on (01429) 283095.