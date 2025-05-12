A leading new figure is required to help drive forward the transformation of Hartlepool.

Applications are now open to become chair of the Hartlepool Development Corporation.

Similar roles are also available to oversee Middlesbrough and South Tees development corporations.

Successful applicants are expected “to forge strong partnerships across the public and private sectors and guide the delivery of key regeneration priorities”.

An aerial view of Hartlepool released by the Hartlepool Development Corporation.

In Hartlepool, the corporation aims to “spearhead ambitious town centre regeneration, encourage businesses back into urban centres, and deliver high-quality homes”.

All three roles, which require a commitment of three days a month and which have a salary of £15,120 per year, are appointed by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen for a period of up to four years.

He said: “We’re looking for visionary, driven individuals who can lead our development corporations at this exciting time and help us get the very best for local people.

“From ground-breaking industrial projects to town centre transformation, these are serious regeneration programmes and we want serious leaders to match.”

In Hartlepool, the development corporation is playing “a vital role” in the planned improvements to the town’s film and TV production studios, enhancing creative sector opportunities as well as supporting a £120million waterfront housing scheme which will deliver hundreds of new homes.

Applicants should bring a track record of leadership, strategic thinking and the ability to build influential partnerships across a range of stakeholders.

Experience of urban regeneration, commercial development or public sector governance would be an advantage.

To express interest or find out more about the roles, visit the Tees Valley Combined Authority jobs page at https://teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/about/work-with-us/.