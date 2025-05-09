Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool councillor has defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK.

Cllr Rob Darby, who represents the Hart ward on Hartlepool Borough Council, said he feels the party has “left him" and “feels let down by so many broken promises”.

He becomes Reform UK’s second councillor in Hartlepool following the election of Amanda Napper in a Throston by-election last week.

Her win saw the party take the seat previously held by Labour’s Cameron Sharp who stood down.

Cllr Rob Darby has defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Cllr Darby said: “I am joining Reform because it is the only party in touch with the British public on the biggest issues facing the country, such as immigration, crime, and Labour’s shameless attacks on pensioners with cuts to the winter fuel allowance.”

He has represented Hart Ward on the council since 2024 and had previously been a longstanding Conservative.

Cllr Darby added: “We need real change. I think Labour and the Conservatives have become the same thing – high immigration, high taxes, high energy bills because of net zero.

Reform UK Cllr Amanda Napper was elected on May 1 in a by-election.

"Only Reform will bring some common sense and I can do a better job of representing my residents in a party people believe in.”

He and Cllr Napper have formed a Reform UK group on Hartlepool Borough Council.

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “We’re delighted Rob Darby has joined us. We welcome anyone who shares our vision for integrity, accountability, and meaningful change to join us.”

It means the Conservatives now have five members on the council, which is also made up of 22 Labour, six independents, one Independent Union representative and two Reform UK.

The Mail has approached Hartlepool Conservatives for comment.