Santa and his elves visit Hartlepool on Christmas tour across the town

Hartlepool Round Table held its popular Santa Tour today, Saturday December 4 after last year’s cancellation following the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, organisers made some change to the event by holding it on a weekend and starting at an earlier time to make it more convenient for families.

The tour kicked off at Seaton Carew Cricket Club at Hornby Park as Santa waved and chatted to children and their families.

Youngsters greet Santa and his sleigh at Seaton Carew's Hornby Park, at the start of Hartlepool's Round Table Santa Tour.

Together with his elves, Father Christmas rode through town on his sleigh giving out sweets and stopping off at various points which included Owton Manor, Rift House, Foggy Furze, Belle Vue, central Hartlepool, before ending at Powlett Road in Dyke House.

Santa’s elves were also collecting donations of money people wanted to give for local causes supported by Hartlepool Round Table.

James Black, Hartlepool Round Table's charities and media officer, said: “Feedback from previous years was children were having to stay up late especially on a school night.

"We thought by bringing it all together in one weekend people were more likely to attend either during the day or early evening.”

Santa spread Christmas cheer in Hartlepool.

The tour will continue tomorrow, Sunday December 4 with more stops for youngsters to meet Santa.

Children writing to Santa are reminded to include their full name and address to be sure to receive a reply.

James added: “Our other events are about raising money for charity. This is really about giving back to the local community in Hartlepool and I think it’s something we absolutely need following a year of Covid and lockdown.”

The Santa tour will continue on Sunday, December 5.

Sunday’s tour will begin from West Hartlepool Rugby Club on Catcote Road at 3pm and the route will take in areas including Elwick Road, St Paul’s Road, Murray Street, Throston, West View, Clavering, Bishop Cuthbert, Hart Station and the Headland finishing outside The Borough Hall at approximately 7.30pm.

And to prevent everyone getting cold while waiting people are urged to keep an eye on the live Santa Tracker by visiting www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk which will go live online just before the start of each day’s tour.

