Geese deaths investigation continues as another shooting reported to police
An inquiry into what caused the deaths of a number of geese in a Hartlepool park remains ongoing after two alleged shootings were reported to police.
The alarm was first raised on Saturday, November 20, when residents reported on social media that two dead geese had been seen floating in the pond.
Cleveland Police later confirmed that they had received a report of a person “believed to be shooting at geese” just before 9am.
Officers have now confirmed that another shooting was reported on Tuesday, November 23, and have appealed again for information as their inquiries continue.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a statement: “Police have received two reports in recent weeks (Saturday 20th November and Tuesday 23rd November) of a person believed to be shooting at geese, in Rossmere Park, Hartlepool.
“Officers are working in partnership with other members of Hartlepool Community Safety Team on this matter and enquiries are ongoing.”
Hartlepool Borough Council have said the geese seemed to have died from “their injuries” although it is not yet clear how the birds have been targeted.
A spokesperson said: “It is too early at this stage to say exactly how they have been targeted, but we do believe they have died from their injuries.”
The police added: “Anyone with information or CCTV footage is asked to contact PCSO Steven Widdowfield on the 101 number, ref 197626.
“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”