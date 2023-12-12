Residents at a housing development in Hartlepool had a pleasant and festive evening as they met Santa Claus himself.

Santa brought festive cheer to residents of all ages at Elwick Gardens, in Riverston Close, Hartlepool, in a bid to kickstart the community’s festivities.

He also brought his magical reindeer dust and keys to homes without chimneys to assure their residents that he can still deliver presents on Christmas Eve.

The sales manager at David Wilson Homes’ Elwick Gardens estate, Ashlea Wright, said: “It was really great to see people from the local community come together and get into the festive spirit."

Santa Clause visits residents of Hartlepool's Elwick Gardens.

Local children were also given the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken alongside Santa.