Santa Claus spreads Christmas cheer to residents at Hartlepool housing development

Residents at a housing development in Hartlepool had a pleasant and festive evening as they met Santa Claus himself.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:29 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 16:29 GMT
Santa brought festive cheer to residents of all ages at Elwick Gardens, in Riverston Close, Hartlepool, in a bid to kickstart the community’s festivities.

He also brought his magical reindeer dust and keys to homes without chimneys to assure their residents that he can still deliver presents on Christmas Eve.

The sales manager at David Wilson Homes’ Elwick Gardens estate, Ashlea Wright, said: “It was really great to see people from the local community come together and get into the festive spirit."

Santa Clause visits residents of Hartlepool's Elwick Gardens.Santa Clause visits residents of Hartlepool's Elwick Gardens.
Local children were also given the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken alongside Santa.

Ms Wright added: “In developing Elwick Gardens, we have created a new community, and our event has been a wonderful opportunity for residents to get to know their neighbours and celebrate together ahead of the Christmas season.”

