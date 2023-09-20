Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Atkinson, head teacher at Throston Primary School, said: “We’re so grateful to David Wilson Homes North East for reaching out to offer their support to our early years nursery pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of parents and guardians are still experiencing the effects of the increased costs of living, and our appreciation for the help is felt by all of us at Throston Primary School.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sales advisor from the nearby David Wilson Homes Elwick Gardens development, gifts pupils with new school uniforms.