Hartlepool primary school receives school uniforms from local house building company David Wilson Homes
Nursery pupils at Throston Primary School, in Flint Walk, Hartlepool, accepted the donations from David Wilson Homes North East.
Mark Atkinson, head teacher at Throston Primary School, said: “We’re so grateful to David Wilson Homes North East for reaching out to offer their support to our early years nursery pupils.
"A lot of parents and guardians are still experiencing the effects of the increased costs of living, and our appreciation for the help is felt by all of us at Throston Primary School.”
Ashlea Wright, sales manager at the company’s Elwick Gardens site, said: “Starting school is a big moment for children and we’re glad that our donation has helped them begin the first step and alleviate some of the financial pressures at the start of this academic year.”