Savannah Marshall pays Hartlepool fan a visit to sign his T-shirt ahead of weekend fight

Steve Rose, from the Rift House area of the town, welcomed the world champ in his home earlier this week.

He has been a fan of Savannah for over a year and a half and got himself ringside seat tickets for the boxer’s upcoming fight against Femke Hermans in Newcastle on Saturday, April 2.

Steve also got himself a special T-shirt, reading "Are you watching pillow fists Shields” – which he plans to wear for the occasion.

Savannah visited Steve on Wednesday.

It is a reference to Claressa Shields – who Savannah will potentially face in a fight later in the year if she successfully defends her title against Hermans – with “pillow fists” a phrase used for boxers with a supposedly weak punch.

Steve was hoping Savannah would sign the T-shirt ahead of the match and she agreed to do it after seeing a photo of it.

He said: "I respect her for what she’s done and that in the time she has, she has come and seen me.

"She is very humble, but she can hit hard. She’s a very talented boxer.”

Steve plans to wear the signed T-shirt at the boxing match on Saturday.

The 58-year-old says says he is excited about Saturday – with the prospect of Claressa Shields also attending.

"I’ve only seen one boxing match live in my life and that was at the Owton Manor Club when I was in my twenties,” said Steve.

He added: "Claressa Shields might be coming over from America and I might be sitting a few yards away from her with a T-shirt saying pillow fists. That’s why I think it’s funny.

"I’m at the front and the television cameras are going to be there. I want Claressa Shields to see that.”

Marshall steps back between the ropes for the first time since October and puts her WBO middleweight title on the line against Belgian Hermans as she looks to cement her path to a potential summer showdown with longtime rival Shields.

The undefeated 30-year-old admits she won’t be taking her eye off Hermans as she expects a tough encounter on her ring return.

But Steve said he believes Savannah will emerge victorious from her fight with Hermans.

He said: "I think Savannah’s going to stop her in a few rounds.”

