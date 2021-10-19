Seaton Carew Golf Club rename bar area in honour of former captain’s family

Derek Bunting and Mick Chalk officially unveil the new Bunting Lounge plaque at Seaton Carew Golf Club.

It will now be known as The Bunting Lounge after a family which have been involved with Seaton Carew Golf Club since it first opened in 1874.

Family and friends of the Buntings were present as Derek Bunting and Seaton Carew president Mick Chalk unveiled a plaque to commemorate the renaming of the newly-refurbished room.

Derek, aged 89, who now lives close to Formby Golf Club, on Merseyside, then headed down the first hole to tee off on the links where his brother Edward was such a respected figure before his death in November last year.

The Bunting brothers in an earlier picture together. From left to right: Edward, Gerald and Derek.

“While I left in 1961," said Derek, "Edward carried it on but I would come back and play with Edward here. It’s a fantastic place and remains close to my heart for obvious reasons.

“I joined Seaton Carew when I was 14. We had just come out of the war, so there was barbed wire around because it was a possible invasion beach.

“The club have done the Bunting family the great honour of naming this wonderful club room the Bunting Lounge to recognise the Bunting family’s deep involvement in the club’s history. Edward loved this club. Golf was his life.”

Edward was captain at Seaton Carew twice, in 1975 and 2000.

Family and friends of the Bunting family join members at Seaton Carew Golf Club as the lounge is renamed.

Current Seaton Carew captain Norman Bagley said: “When Edward died and made his bequest to the club, we had to recognise him in a way that very few are.

The Buntings have been involved with Seaton Carew Golf Club since CJ Bunting - the grandfather of brothers Edward, Derek and Gerald - was first involved. He eventually became secretary.

As a solicitor, he kept hand-written records of the club which remain bound in book form – making Seaton one of the only clubs more than 100 years old with their history chronicled.

CJ’s son, CG, who was the father of the three brothers and uniquely a referee at six Ryder Cups, carried on his father’s work.

Roy Leonard, a driving force behind the renaming of the Bunting Lounge, said Edward kept the archive going.

He added: “As well as commemorating Edward’s life, we wanted to show our appreciation to the whole Bunting family for their involvement for well over a century.”

