A 55-year-old Hartlepool library is reopening as a community hub after a quarter of a million pounds was spent on its refurbishment.

Seaton Carew Library, in Station Lane, Hartlepool, is reopening at 10am on Wednesday, April 2, as Seaton Carew Community Hub.

Cutting the ribbon will be the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and Christine Hodgson, who was the branch librarian when the library first opened in 1970.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “We’re putting Seaton Carew Community Hub at the heart of the local community with a warm, welcoming venue that’s accessible to everyone and they’ll really enjoy spending time in.”

Seaton Carew Community Hub will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 12.30pm and 1pm until 5pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 9am until 12.30pm.

Councillor Allen added: “We are really looking forward to welcoming people back.”