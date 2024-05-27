This grade II listed property on The Green, in Seaton Carew, is currently on the market for £330,000 and is being marketed by Dowen.This grade II listed property on The Green, in Seaton Carew, is currently on the market for £330,000 and is being marketed by Dowen.
Seaton Carew property in prime location on the market for just £330,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th May 2024, 10:25 BST
This home, in Seaton Carew, offers home buyers the chance to fix-up a grade II listed three-storey home bursting with character.

This home, on The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, has four bedrooms across its three floors, and also benefits from a double garage, potting room and coal fire.

This home is currently on the market for £330,000 and is being marketed by Dowen.

This four-bedroom stone-built terraced home is a grade ll listed building in the heart of Seaton Carew.

1. The Green

This four-bedroom stone-built terraced home is a grade ll listed building in the heart of Seaton Carew. Photo: Rightmove

This grade II listed property has stunning views of the sea and is within walking distance of the promenade.

2. Stunning views

This grade II listed property has stunning views of the sea and is within walking distance of the promenade. Photo: Rightmove

This home has a large lounge featuring an open coal fire.

3. Lounge

This home has a large lounge featuring an open coal fire. Photo: Rightmove

This home has a beautiful and traditional open coal fire.

4. Coal fire

This home has a beautiful and traditional open coal fire. Photo: Rightmove

