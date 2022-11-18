See 10 photos of rain battering Hartlepool as the Met Office predicts another weekend downpour
After some unseasonal sunshine and warm temperatures, Hartlepool has been hit with some gloomy weather this week.
As Frank Reid’s pictures below show, Thursday brought high winds and rain to town as a yellow weather warning was put in place for the town. The forecast led to Hartlepool Market being cancelled.
The downpour has cleared as Friday has progressed although you should not pack your brollies away just yet.
Further rainfall is expected early on Saturday morning before the sun thankfully returns. Sunday is expected to be dry but cloudy.
