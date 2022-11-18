News you can trust since 1877
The heavy rain and wind did not stop Poolies from venturing out./Photo: Frank Reid

See 10 photos of rain battering Hartlepool as the Met Office predicts another weekend downpour

After some unseasonal sunshine and warm temperatures, Hartlepool has been hit with some gloomy weather this week.

By Pamela Bilalova
3 minutes ago

As Frank Reid’s pictures below show, Thursday brought high winds and rain to town as a yellow weather warning was put in place for the town. The forecast led to Hartlepool Market being cancelled.

The downpour has cleared as Friday has progressed although you should not pack your brollies away just yet.

Further rainfall is expected early on Saturday morning before the sun thankfully returns. Sunday is expected to be dry but cloudy.

1. Out for a walk

A man and his dog face the wind during a walk on the Headland.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. High winds

Closing for the day, a staff member from Gelato Jojo battles against the wind.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Drenched

A rather drenched Nellie with her owner John Whitelock.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Rough sea

Taking in a walk at Seaton Carew.

Photo: Frank Reid

