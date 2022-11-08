See 13 photos of young stars at Val Armstrong Academy of Performing Arts ahead of 40th birthday show
Stuck for a big night out this week?
By Madeleine Raine


8th Nov 2022
Why not check out Val Armstrong Academy of Performing Arts as it celebrates its 40th anniversary this week with a show called VA Momentum at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre?
The production takes place at 6.30pm from Tuesday, November 8, to Friday November 11, and at 4pm on Saturday, November 12, and involves more than 130 students aged 18 months to 21 years old.
Tickets can be booked online, at the Town Hall Theatre box office, in Church Street, or by calling (01429) 890000. Read more: 40 years and counting - the Hartlepool performing arts school with a big milestone and a big show
