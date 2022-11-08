News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts hold their 40th anniversary pantomime.

See 13 photos of young stars at Val Armstrong Academy of Performing Arts ahead of 40th birthday show

Stuck for a big night out this week?

By Madeleine Raine
37 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 12:47pm

Why not check out Val Armstrong Academy of Performing Arts as it celebrates its 40th anniversary this week with a show called VA Momentum at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre?

The production takes place at 6.30pm from Tuesday, November 8, to Friday November 11, and at 4pm on Saturday, November 12, and involves more than 130 students aged 18 months to 21 years old.

Tickets can be booked online, at the Town Hall Theatre box office, in Church Street, or by calling (01429) 890000. Read more: 40 years and counting - the Hartlepool performing arts school with a big milestone and a big show

1. Pink Ladies

Val Armstrong's pink ladies strike a pose.

Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales

2. Smooth Criminals

Smooth criminals steal the show.

Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales

3. Carnival time

The carnival has come to town for these dancers.

Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales

4. Reach for the stars

Youngsters get a glimpse of stardom.

Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3