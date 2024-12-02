Excited children will be able to catch an early glimpse of Father Christmas again in Hartlepool thanks to a charitable organisation.

Hartlepool Round Table is once again bringing its popular Santa Tour to town this year when Santa rides around a large proportion of Hartlepool greeting kids and collecting their letters.

Families can see him on Sunday, December 8, and again on Sunday, December 15.

Hartlepool Round Table has held the event for several years to create a bit of festive magic in the run up to Christmas.

Father Christmas and his sleigh will travel around Hartlepool again in this year's Hartlepool Round Table Santa Tour.

It said: "Imagine being aged six and Santa driving right past your house in his sleigh just before Christmas? That's exactly what happens to thousands of children each year in Hartlepool.

“Its a chance for you to give your letter to Santa and his Round Table elves. In 2023, we estimate that over 8,000 children saw Santa over the two days.

“Santa will also write back to every child who puts their name and address on their letter, just in time for Christmas.”

Each route includes several stops where youngsters can give their letters to Santa.

Sunday, December 8’s route starts from Seaton Cricket Club, on Elizabeth Way, at 2.45pm where he will talk to children before setting off at 3pm.

He will then travel through Seaton Carew before moving on to The Fens, Owton Manor, and Rift House areas then down Elwick Road towards the town centre.

He will then visit the Burbank and Belle Vue areas before stopping his sleigh at The Greensides pub on Stockton Road.

On December 15, he will set off from Cafe One77, on York Road, at 3pm and head off along St Paul’s Road and Murray Street, then to Dyke House, and up Hart Lane to High Throston.

Santa will then visit the Bishop Cuthbert estate, Clavering, King Oswy, West View, the Central Estate and the Headland, finishing up at the Borough Hall where he will stay until all children have been spoken to and had any pictures taken.

Full route and stop locations can be found at www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk/santa-tour and a Santa Tracker will show where exactly he is from 2.45pm on each day.

This year’s tour is supported by J&B Recycling and RS Industrial Services.