See landmark Hartlepool church bathed in patriotic colours to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A landmark church was bathed in patriotic red, white and blue to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
St Hilda’s Church, on the Headland, in Hartlepool, projected the Union Jack for three hours on Sunday, February 6, to acknowledge 70 years since her accession to the throne.
A similar display took place 24 hours earlier at the town’s Christ Church art gallery.
On both occasions the figure 70 was beamed onto the buildings.
While February 6 marks the anniversary of the Queen’s accession following her the death of her father, King George VI, far more events are planned both in town and nationwide across the extended June bank holiday weekend.
Councillor Brenda Loynes, the ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, said: “June’s four-day bank holiday weekend will provide us with a unique opportunity to celebrate our wonderful Queen and we’ll be lighting our beacons and holding a number of events at Elephant Rock, our brand new outdoor community events space on the Headland.”