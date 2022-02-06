Stunning illuminations light up Hartlepool buildings in honour of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Hartlepool Art Gallery was covered in dazzling lights on between 6pm and 9pm on Saturday evening, February 5, the eve of the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

The building was shining in purple as the UK flag and the number 70 were projected on its front.

It is part of a weekend marking the anniversary with St Hilda’s Church, on the Headland, also being illuminated by Hartlepool Borough Council on Sunday, February 6, again between 6pm and 9pm.

Residents are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtags #PlatinumJubileeHartlepool and #HM70Hartlepool.

Councillor Brenda Loynes, the ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, said before the light shows: “I hope people across Hartlepool will enjoy seeing these two landmarks being illuminated to mark this remarkable occasion and to celebrate the amazing commitment and dedication of Her Majesty The Queen.

“June’s four day bank holiday weekend will provide us with a unique opportunity to celebrate our wonderful Queen and we’ll be lighting our beacons and holding a number of events at Elephant Rock, our brand new outdoor community events space on the Headland.”

Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “The Queen has been a wonderful servant of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth and it is great that we are able to start our own celebrations of her reign in this way.

“There’s lots more to come later on in the year, but this is a great way to start celebrating such a unique occasion.”

Other buildings in the North East have also been illuminated to mark the occasion.

Sunday marks the date when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne 70 years ago – making her the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

Instead, Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place at the start of June.

