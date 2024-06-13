See Shaun the Psychic Sheep predict the outcome of England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia
and live on Freeview channel 276
From World Cup Woolly to Kenny the Psychic Ferret, residents at Tweddle Children’s Animal Farm, in Filipoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery, have an appetite for predicting the outcome of crucial international clashes.
With England set to play their first game in the Euros against Serbia on Sunday, June 16, the Mail decided to return to the popular Blackhall farm and ask Shaun the Psychic Sheep – so named because he knows it is feeding time before all his pals – how the match is going to turn out.
Three bowls of food were placed before Shaun, each marked with labels – placed out of his sight so he could not read them – saying “win”, “lose” or “draw”.
Three-month-old Shaun did not hesitate, heading straight for the bowl marked “draw” with a prediction which will disappoint England fans.
Whatever the outcome on Sunday, we will be back to seek Shaun’s wisdom ahead of England’s next Group C game against Denmark on Thursday, June 20.
Our thanks to Tweddle Farm for allowing us to interview Shaun.
The animal farm certainly has something for all the family, from tractor rides and soft play to bottle feeding and go karts, and has a number of events running this summer.
From Saturday, August 3, until Sunday, August 4, families are invited to meet their favourite princesses and super heroes as they take over the farm.
Tweddle Farm’s annual carnival is also returning from Friday, August 16, until Sunday, August 18, featuring garden games, funfair rides, local treat stalls, face painting and circus workshops.
Phoebe Wayman, events organiser for the farm, said: “Shaun is a cheeky lamb who loves to play with his friends, meet our customers and especially loves our bottle feeding sessions.
"His milk bottle is usually the first to be empty.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.