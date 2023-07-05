After difficult racing conditions across the North Sea from Den Helder, in the Netherlands, with stormy weather delaying progress, ships started dropping anchor in Hartlepool Marina early on Wednesday morning.

Four jam-packed days of activities officially start today and continue until Sunday with thousands of people expected to descend on the town.

The first ships to arrive in Hartlepool were the UK’s own TS (training ship) Royalist, one of the big Class A vessels at around 80-feet in length, which got into the Jackson Dock at around 5am on Wednesday.

A tall ship arrives in Hartlepool on Wednesday afternoon.

It was closely followed by Class B ship Betty from Denmark.

The bad weather at sea delayed the arrival of several of the ships.

Allan Henderson, director of Hartlepool Marina, said: "As far as the Marina is concerned everything’s going well.

People gather to watch the early tall ships arrivals from the Pilot Pier on the Headland. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Crews are shattered because they have been battling gale force winds, but now they’re in Hartlepool they’re getting a friendly warm welcome.

"In 2010 captains labelled us not only a party town but a can-do town because of the plethora of skill sets locally and regionally to repair these ships from all over Europe.”

More ships arrived on Wednesday afternoon with more due in throughout Thursday.

Many of the larger ships will be berthed in Victoria Harbour with the others in and around Hartlepool Marina.

Allan Henderson, director of Hartlepool Marina Ltd.

The whole Tall Ships Races site will be buzzing with performances and concerts on three separate stages, arts and crafts, stalls, food and drink and more.

Highlights on Thursday include the event’s official opening on the Navigation Point stage at 5pm.

Friday sees the grand parade featuring the ships’ crews on the Headland starting at 4.30pm.

On the night, band Maximo Park headline the X-Energy stage with a free concert.

The first Tall Ship to berth at Hartlepool marina TS Royalist arrived early on Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID

Saturday is another packed day of entertainment with Bob Marley’s band The Wailers headlining the X-Energy stage on the night, and Hartlepool’s own singer-songwriter Michael Gallagher playing on the Navigation Point stage at 7pm.

Fireworks will light up the sky to end the day.

Sunday sees the grand departure of ships, estimated as between 7am-10am, with still lots of performances to enjoy around the event site from 11am.