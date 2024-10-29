Details of what will be in store at this year’s Seaton Carew fireworks display have been announced by organisers.

A dazzling display is set to light up the sky along the seafront on Friday, November 8.

Organisers Hartlepool Borough Council have revealed what visitors can expect this year.

The fun will start from 4pm and include Groove and Glow a vibrant, interactive disco on wheels featuring a light-up trike and lively performers from Curious Arts.

There will also be a children’s fairground and face-painting and lots of snacks and drinks on sale from a host of stalls.

Adding to the atmosphere will also be performances in front of the Clock Tower of Azra and the Dragon by Bee Enchanted combining puppetry, stunning LED props, live music and dance.

At 6.30pm the fireworks will be launched from the closed off beach from the bus station to children’s play area.

The event, compered by Amy Oakden from BBC Tees, finishes at 7pm.

The Groove and Glow will be adding to the party feel with disco tunes.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves said: "Our free Fireworks Spectacular is one of the best-loved events in the Hartlepool calendar and we continue to deliver it each year because it brings so much pleasure to residents of all ages at a time when so many are facing cost-of-living challenges.

“It’s a celebration of Guy Fawkes’ Night but more than that it’s a celebration of Hartlepool and the spirit of its people – all of us together in one great community.

“It’s set to be another fantastic event and we’re delighted once again to have the support of X-energy as our headline sponsor.”

Details of parking and any road closures will be announced soon.