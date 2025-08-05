People are invited to celebrate the spirit of Hartlepool as the town’s carnival reaches its climax this weekend.

After more than a week of community events, Hartlepool Carnival will take over the Headland on Saturday afternoon.

Organisers are inviting people to join in with this year’s 70’s disco theme to join in or simply watch the grand parade on August 9.

As well as the parade there will be lots to see and do with live music and free entertainment in Town Square from 12pm -6pm.

Crowds gather on Northgate to enjoy last year's Hartlepool Carnival parade.

The Nutty Slack Race takes place from 3.15pm from Herrons food store and finishes at Borough Hall.

Look out also in the Squircle for the judging of a new Best Pork Pie Contest organised by Jo Banks, of the community Facebook page Hartlepool Chat.

Jo came up with the idea to encourage people to support local independent traders.

The competition is due to be judged by the mayor and a local celebrity.

The winner will receive a silver engraved plate and will hold the title of Best Pork Pie for the year.

Carnival organisers are hoping for a good turnout of fancy dress walkers and floats for the parade.

Community organisation TransformersHPL, dedicated to promoting racial harmony in the town, will once again be entering a float this year.

As well as members of the local Afro Caribbean community, it will also include Chinese and Indian members.

A variety of community events have been held by Hartlepool Carnival Committee throughout the week.

But Monday’s Treasure Dig had to be rescheduled and Murphy’s fairground closed for the day due to Storm Floris.