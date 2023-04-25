Sell-out memorial fundraiser for Hartlepool teenager on his 18th birthday
A fundraiser in memory of a much-loved teenager will be held on what would have been his 18th birthday.
Benjamin Catchpole, known as Benji, died aged 15 in May 2019. Tragically, he took his own life.
His family and friends will soon celebrate his life and raise money for two town charities on Friday, May 5, which would have been his 18th birthday.
Taking place at the Belle Vue Social Club, the fundraiser is being organised by Benji’s mam, Cheryl Picken.
The night has already sold out with 200 tickets bought by supporters.
It will raise money for two charities close to Benji’s family, Alice House Hospice and Miles for Men.
Alice House has supported Benji’s younger brother Leo with counselling and Miles for Men have always been there for the family.
Cheryl said of the memorial night: “Because of Covid we never got the chance to have a proper wake for Benji.
“I think we are going to be doing this every year. We’ve got four singers, a DJ and bingo.”
Last year, Leo raised hundreds of pounds for the two charities after successfully completing a 24-hour computer gaming marathon.
The family have also previously supported Miles for Men, also known as “the people’s charity”, and Cheryl added: “Alice House need all the help possible at the moment.”
Benji went to Manor Community Academy and was a highly thought of member of Hartlepool’s army cadets.
Score of his friends lined the streets near his home on the day of his funeral.