Sensational 60’s Experience heads to Billingham Forum Theatre
The Sensational 60’s Experience appears at Billingham Forum, on Sunday, April 27, with a number of Sixties hits expected throughout the night.
This show, which is said to be the only one its kind on tour, will feature the likes of Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Trems – featuring former member of The Tremeloes Jeff Brown – The Fortunes, the original voice of Love Affair Steve Ellis and Vanity Fare.
Audience members are encouraged to dance along to a number of timeless classics throughout the night including sixties hits The Legend Of Xanadu, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Everlasting Love and Hitchin A Ride.
The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the box office on (01642) 522663 or online at https://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/.
