Seven people have been arrested after three homes were raided by police after a street was sealed off.

They have been detained on suspicion of drugs offences and possession of criminal property following three strikes on houses in Baden Street, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, November 15.

Class A drugs believed to be heroin and crack cocaine, a large amount of cash, two cars and a knuckle duster were also seized by officers.

The raid was part of Operation Sycamore – led by the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team – where police and partners tackle serious crime, organised crime and anti-social behaviour across the town.

Police officers break their way into a house during a raid in Baden Street, Hartlepool.

Inspector Adrian Dack said afterwards: "We have been listening to the community again and listening to our partners and the concerns they have been raising about the intel we have been gathering in relation to drugs and people who have been exploited because of their vulnerabilities.

"Today is more of a show of action about trying to get some of those drugs taken off the streets and protecting some of those people in society who need protecting.”

Following a briefing at Hartlepool Police Station, in Avenue Road, a convoy of police cars and vans travelled through the town centre to Baden Street, which was closed off by police as a series of drug warrants were carried out on three properties.

Two men aged 45 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Inspector Adrian Dack photographed in Baden Street, Hartlepool, after a police raid.

One man aged 22 and one woman aged 31 have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs.

One man aged 31 and two women aged 26 and 35 have also been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Inspector Dack said: “We’re not going to stop. We’re going to be out there all the time.

"We’re going to be listening to our partners, we’re going to be gathering the intelligence.