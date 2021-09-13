She 'died' twice and had part of her skull removed - but just look at how this Hartlepool woman has fought back

The 24-year-old Hartlepool woman has revealed how she has fought back from a bleed on the brain which happened while she was out with friends.

Now she is back in her job as an air crew worker flying to destinations such as India and New York in the USA.

And she even went back into her old college at Stockton Riverside to give an inspiring induction speech to new students on how she is succeeding in life.

Jade Henderson.

It’s not all been good news for Jade who suffered a scare recently when she lost all feeling in her legs and needed injections for a vitamin deficiency.

She also has to have more tests after she suffered inflammation on the brain. But Jade is refusing to let setbacks get in her way.

"I have got life goals,” she told the Hartlepool Mail in an interview which she gave a year after we first told her story.

"I am motivated. I feel really good.”

Jade Henderson on her fightback after she collapsed in the street with a bleed on the brain.

Jade added: "I have got a job as a match day host with Hartlepool United and I am back flying long haul and short haul.”

Jade spent ten days in a coma and experts found that she had an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which disrupts blood flow and oxygen circulation – and that she’d had it since she was born without anyone knowing about it.

The AVM had burst in Jade’s head. The next day after her first operation, she was rushed back into surgery with another bleed and had to have part of her skull bone removed.

Jade after her latest operation.

Jade has had numerous health tests since she collapsed in 2019.

In September last year, she had gamma knife radiation treatment at Sheffield Hallamshire Hospital.

The treatment uses small gamma rays to deliver a precise dose of radiation to a target. A frame was attached to Jade’s head with screws to stabilise the head during the procedure which targeted Jade’s remaining AVMs.

Jade Henderson with her mum Sharon. Picture by Frank Reid.

Jade also had an angiogram where a catheter was inserted into an artery in her groin to check for blocked or narrowed blood vessels.

She needs to have angiograms every six months for four years to check on her progress. After those four years, she will hopefully get the news that the treatment has completely worked.

Her next angiogram is on September 17 “to see if I need any further treatment”, she added.

Throughout it all, her proud mum, Sharon, 51, has been by her side to support her.

Jade is determined to succeed and spoke to the Hartlepool Mail to urge other people to get themselves checked out if they suspect they have a health problem.

“I want to raise awareness,” she said. “I want to get the message out to anyone going through what I went through, to go and get tested.”

Jade Henderson who has fought back after collapsing in the street with a bleed on the brain.

