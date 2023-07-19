Rasheed Vaughan was just seven in 1993 when police informed him his mother Laura May Al Shatanawi was believed to be dead.

Rasheed’s father, Jordanian-born doctor Hassan Al Shatanawi, had reported her missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in 1994 he was found guilty of murdering her and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 16 years.

Laura May Al Shatanawi from Hartlepool was 36 when she was murdered.

He was convicted after traces of Laura May’s hair and blood were found in an allotment shed in Seaton Carew that Shatanawi had paid someone to destroy.

In 2013, Shatanawi was released – without Laura May’s family’s knowledge – and deported.

Much to her family’s heartache, Shatanawi has never revealed the location of her remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rasheed, now 37 and a father himself, said: "At the time there wasn’t many convictions for murder without a body.

Police carrying out investigations at Seaton Carew Golf Course in 2005 after reports of suspicious activity around the time of Laura May's disappearance 12 years earlier.

"As time has gone on I have dealt with it better. I want to keep my mam’s memory alive.

"She was well liked and well known in the town. I will never give up trying to find her.”

He said he has lots of happy childhood memories of Laura May including family holidays and day trips to Scarborough.

Killer: Hassan Al Shatanawi was convicted of the murder of his wife Laura May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rasheed has not seen his father since he was sent to jail in 1994.

They exchanged a few letters but lost contact and Rasheed does not know where he is today.

After the traumatic time, Rasheed went to live with his aunt Shirli Traynor.

Since Statanawi was deported Rasheed, who now lives in County Durham and works for Durham County Council, has tried to trace his whereabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "There’s only two people who know what happened. One’s dead and the other’s not saying anything.

"Whenever I hear on the news of reports around the country of any human remains being found it’s always at the back of my mind ‘I wonder if it’s my mam?’”

Laura May’s brother Don Vaughan sadly died last year never knowing his sister’s final resting place after years of trying to find answers.