George Purvis, six, was given a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a mascot for the Hartlepool United match against Southend United on Saturday, August 19, at Roots Hall, Essex, which saw Pools win 3-2.

George, who lives in Southend, accompanied captain David Ferguson onto the pitch and had his shirt signed by the whole team at their hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Purvis, George’s dad, said: “The players were really kind and happy to sign his shirt and have photos with him.”

George Purvis, stood with his dad Shaun Purvis (left) and his granddad John (Henry) Purvis (right).

He added: “It was the most surreal couple of hours. He was buzzing. It was such a nice opportunity for him.”

George supports his late granddad’s team and takes any opportunity he can to see them play Southend United.

George’s granddad, John Purvis, sadly died in 2022 aged 78, but was an avid Hartlepool United fan even after leaving the town to move to Southend in the 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, known to many across the town as Henry, attended Dyke House Academy and played for the county team as a goalkeeper.

George Purvis walks out onto the pitch with David Ferguson in their game against Southend United.

Shaun, who was born in Southend, said: “Whenever that fixture comes up, it’s a no brainer to go to it.”

According to Shaun, their father and son trip to the football was “a bit of luck”.

He said: “I sort of know where some of the clubs stay.

"I was actually taking something back to the shop and I saw the club staff taking things into the hotel and I said ‘when will the coach be leaving?”

George Purvis watching the match with his dad, Shaun Purvis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When they told us, we waited in the hotel lobby and the players came down in dribs and drabs and signed his shirt and got photos with him.

"By luck, I know people at Southend United so I sent them an email and the next minute they were saying if you bring him down to the ground, we can take him to the pitch side.”

On arriving merely hours later, George was taken into the tunnel where shortly after, he walked out with David Ferguson.