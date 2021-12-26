Special delivery as Hartlepool and Peterlee parents welcome Christmas babies

Baby Adam (left) and baby Emilia with her parents Charlotte and Christopher Tweddle (right)/Photo: Hartlepool University Hospital and Sunderland Royal Hospital

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and for some couples in the region there was an extra special reason to celebrate as they welcomed their tiny bundles of joy.

Little Adam and Emilia were born on Christmas Eve and on Christmas morning respectively, each adding to the magic of the much-loved festive holiday.

Baby Adam arrived into the world first at 8.43pm on December 24, with just ours to spare until Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby Adam was born on Christmas Eve./Photo: University Hospital of Hartlepool

He was born at the Rowan Suite in Hartlepool, weighing 7lb 90z, to parents Hiba Baqal and Mahmood Naqesh-Bandi, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of the town.

Adam was delivered by Sue Bromley.

Over in Sunderland, Peterlee couple Charlotte and Christopher Tweddle welcomed Emilia Kate Tweddle on Christmas morning.

She arrived at 8.45am weighing 7lb 13oz and was delivered by midwife Kathryn Evans.

Charlotte and Christopher Tweddle with newborn Emilia Kate Tweddle./Photo: Sunderland Royal Hospital

Baby Emilia joins two-year-old sister Olivia.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.