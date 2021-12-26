Special delivery as Hartlepool and Peterlee parents welcome Christmas babies
Meet the adorable babies born over Christmas.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and for some couples in the region there was an extra special reason to celebrate as they welcomed their tiny bundles of joy.
Little Adam and Emilia were born on Christmas Eve and on Christmas morning respectively, each adding to the magic of the much-loved festive holiday.
Baby Adam arrived into the world first at 8.43pm on December 24, with just ours to spare until Christmas.
He was born at the Rowan Suite in Hartlepool, weighing 7lb 90z, to parents Hiba Baqal and Mahmood Naqesh-Bandi, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of the town.
Adam was delivered by Sue Bromley.
Over in Sunderland, Peterlee couple Charlotte and Christopher Tweddle welcomed Emilia Kate Tweddle on Christmas morning.
She arrived at 8.45am weighing 7lb 13oz and was delivered by midwife Kathryn Evans.
Baby Emilia joins two-year-old sister Olivia.