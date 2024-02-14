Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Penfold-Roche, 18, was last seen at around 6pm on Sunday, January 28, on Station Road, in Billingham, heading towards Central Avenue.

Today (Wednesday, February 14) specialist police search teams are carrying out searches in the wooded areas near to Billingham Beck Valley Country Park towards Billingham Golf Club, close to where Lewis was last seen.

Parts of this area have already been searched but officers are today widening their ground search.

Lewis Penfold-Roche, 18, remains missing.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, said: “Today there are specially trained search teams from Cleveland Police who are searching wooded areas near to where Lewis was last seen.

“Whilst we still have no specific information to suggest that Lewis went into this area, we are today widening our search parameters from Billingham Beck Valley Country Park up towards Billingham Golf Club.

"These officers are looking for anything of significance which could lead us to help find Lewis.”

Officers are continuing to urge anyone who may have any information regarding Lewis’ whereabouts to contact them.

CCTV images of Lewis on the last day he was seen.

Lewis is described as having a London accent, six feet tall with mousey brown hair that is short on the sides and longer on the top.

He was last seen wearing a dark red coat, a green or silver backpack with the word “Hype” written on it, black jogging bottoms, a black skeleton jumper and dark grey Adidas trainers.

Detective Inspector Pringle, said in a previous statement: “I would like to appeal directly to Lewis to ask him to make contact with someone and let them know he is safe; whether that is by contacting police, a friend or family.

"You are not in any trouble – we just want to know that you are safe and well.”

People who may have seen Lewis, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, are asked to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting reference number 017293.

The police can also be contacted by going online at https://mipp.police.uk/.