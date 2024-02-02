Specsavers hearing department celebrates third anniversary at Hartlepool store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Specsavers Hartlepool, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, initially launched the service three years ago while Covid restrictions were in force.
Yvonne Lycett, an audiologist at Specsavers Hartlepool, said: “Covid had such an impact on people and businesses in and around the town and although we are a well-established optical business having been here for just over 30 years, with a recent refurbishment of the store which looks bright and welcoming for our customers, it was a good opportunity to reach out to existing and new customers about our dedicated hearing centre on our third birthday.”
She continued: “I have been an audiologist with Specsavers for 12 years and became the hearcare partner at Hartlepool three years ago.
"I thoroughly enjoy my job and feel fulfilled when I have been able to help someone hear better when leaving a hearing assessment wearing hearing aids.”