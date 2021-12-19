Street names revealed on new estate of Hartlepool homes

Miller Homes is building 200 homes as part of a 570-property development off Hartlepool’s Merlin Way.

Miller’s estate will be known as Hartside View with three, four and five-bedroomed houses already available for sale while construction continues.

Maps state that street names will include Woodrush Gardens, Aspen Gardens, Spindle Way, Bramble Close, Couch Close and Whitebeam Meadows.

How some of the homes will look once complete.

Debbie Whittingham, area sales director at Miller Homes Teesside, said: “It’s an exciting time for the Hartlepool area and over the coming years the local community will see a real transformation in the area.

"Now really is the ideal time for buyers to secure their home in this sought-after area. The early interest in being part of the community has been fantastic, with 10 families already looking forward to calling Hartside View home.

“Whether a first-time buyer, a downsizer, or a family looking for more space to grow, the range of homes available at Hartside View means everyone can find their perfect home.

"Designed for modern life, the homes have an open-plan and multi-functional layout with dedicated areas for home working.

“By reserving their home early, buyers can be involved in the build process from start to finish and they have the opportunity to personalise their new home.

"Buyers can choose from a range of fixtures, fittings and other little extras to suit their taste and lifestyle.”

Prices at Hartside View currently start from £169,995.

Bellway’s neighbouring 370 homes will be known collectively as Hartwell Park and comprise of a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed homes.

