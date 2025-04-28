Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC speaks during the Workers' Memorial Day service at Hartlepool College. (Below) Some of the many wreaths laid.

Hartlepool once again showed strong support for an annual event to remember people who have been killed or injured at work.

Senior union officials and members of the community came together at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Monday for International Workers’ Memorial Day.

Speakers called on the government and employers to do more to protect workers in the face of issues including violence against workers and legacy cancers.

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said 138 people lost their lives at work last year and highlighted the recent attack on prison staff at HMP Frankland in Durham.

Around 50 wreaths were laid after the service.

He said he was proud to remember those who have been killed, injured or made unwell simply doing their jobs.

Mr Nowak said this year’s event was also highlighting how the UK is now the asbestos capital of the world.

He said: “Workers’ Memorial Day is always a moving occasion. But it is particularly humbling today to be among family members who I know have lost loved ones through workplace accident or illness and I want to pay tribute to them.

"And I want to pay tribute to the work that trade unions and trade unionists do to protect our members and all working people, each and every day, in every part of the country and in every part of our economy.”

Karen Reay, regional secretary of UNITE, spoke of tech billionaires’ preoccupation with profit and artificial intelligence (AI) over workers’ safety.

The moving service included a minute’s silence for people who lost their lives due to poor health and safety in the workplace,

And dozens of wreaths were laid by civic dignitaries including the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, union representatives, local organisations and members of the public,

Beth Farhat, regional secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) said: “Today is very much a significant day that reminds us workers are the backbone of society.

"Every worker has the right to return home safely at the end of the day.”

Earlier in the day, Hartlepool Civic Centre marked the occasion with a minute’s silence, the lowering of flags and a wreath-laying ceremony.