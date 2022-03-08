Hartlepool students work with photographer Alice Hawkins to mark International Women’s Day

Hartlepool Art Gallery, in partnership with the school, commissioned one of the most noted fashion photographers, Alice Hawkins, to create a series of photographs supported by the degree level students.

The two-day photoshoot involved ten students working together with Ms Hawkins to create a set of photographic portraits depicting the contemporary character of Hartlepool and the people who live here.

The photos will be showcased as part of an ongoing exhibition entitled The Female Gaze: Revisited.

Alice Hawkins - Self-Portrait as Dolly Parton.

The retrospective exhibition, which is at Hartlepool Art Gallery until April 23, features highlights from Ms Hawkins’ 20-year career and showcases a panoramic portrait of women around the world, examining changing perceptions of femininity, fashion and gender over the past two decades.

Ms Hawkins said: “Making this new work with the students in Hartlepool brought back my spirit of adventure.

"Discovering and photographing strangers is always a thrill and I am so thankful for this opportunity.

“It was a whirlwind two days shooting back to back, there was so much to love.

Alice Hawkins photographing student Tobias Freeman./Photo: Bethany Mitchell

"I was truly mesmerised by the characters and the landscape I captured.

"I've just returned home and couldn't feel more excited to edit the work and soon display these incredible local characters in Hartlepool Art Gallery alongside my current major retrospective exhibition.”

Alyson Agar, the senior lecturer coordinating The Northern School of Art’s involvement in the project, said: “We are delighted and extremely grateful for the opportunity for an icon like Alice to come to Hartlepool to work with our students.

Alice Hawkins photographing student Margareta Aakermark./photo: Bethany Mitchell

“In a time where students have missed out on so many opportunities for projects and creative collaboration, to offer such a high-profile project to the students has been amazing. We’ve loved every minute of the collaboration and can’t wait to see the final results in the exhibition.”

Following the shoot, a selection of images chosen by the artist will be incorporated into The Female Gaze: Revisited exhibition.

The images will be screened digitally and acquired permanently for the Hartlepool Borough Council collections.

