The Northern Lights put on another impressive show over Hartlepool this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edward Martin took these pictures of the shimmering lights near to Steetley Pier whilst out on a walk with his girlfriend on Saturday night.

He captured the magical blue, green and purple rays of light using just his iPhone 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Martin is a primary school supply teacher and says he has been encouraging his pupils to get out and try astrophotography because of how easy and cheap it is.

Edward Martin's girlfriend Sarah against the backdrop of the Northern Lights on Saturday night.

"All you need is a bit of patience, night mode on your iPhone and the correct night sky conditions,” he said.

The lights, also known as aurora borealis, were also strong across much of the country on Saturday night thanks to the clear skies.

They were previously seen over Hartlepool earlier this month, and also in September providing a stunning natural light show for residents and keen photographers.