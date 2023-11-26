News you can trust since 1877
Stunning Northern Lights show captured by Hartlepool walker on iPhone

The Northern Lights put on another impressive show over Hartlepool this weekend.
By Mark Payne
Published 26th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 12:23 GMT
Edward Martin took these pictures of the shimmering lights near to Steetley Pier whilst out on a walk with his girlfriend on Saturday night.

He captured the magical blue, green and purple rays of light using just his iPhone 11.

Mr Martin is a primary school supply teacher and says he has been encouraging his pupils to get out and try astrophotography because of how easy and cheap it is.

Edward Martin's girlfriend Sarah against the backdrop of the Northern Lights on Saturday night.Edward Martin's girlfriend Sarah against the backdrop of the Northern Lights on Saturday night.
"All you need is a bit of patience, night mode on your iPhone and the correct night sky conditions,” he said.

The lights, also known as aurora borealis, were also strong across much of the country on Saturday night thanks to the clear skies.

They were previously seen over Hartlepool earlier this month, and also in September providing a stunning natural light show for residents and keen photographers.

Thanks to Edward for sharing these shots with us.

