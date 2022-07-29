Summerhill Country Park café to reopen next week as new operator takes over

Daisy & Beas, which already operates a play café in Villiers Street, in Hartlepool, will be opening the café at Summerhill on Monday (August 1).

It will offer a wide variety of snacks, breakfasts and meals, including a range of healthy, home-made options.

Owner Sara Harvey, who employs 12 people across the two sites, said: “I am so pleased to be able to take over the café service at Summerhill and I would like to thank Hartlepool Borough Council for granting us this opportunity.

Dan Garthwaite welcomes Sara Harvey to Summerhill, with staff from Summerhill Country Park and Daisy & Beas.

“Over time I will be looking to bring some of the popular play elements from Villiers Street to Summerhill.

“We will be operating the café at Summerhill as a Community Interest Company with the intention of ploughing any profit into good causes in the local community.”

Dan Garthwaite, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Participation and Strategy Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Daisy & Beas to Summerhill.

“Visitors to the site tell us how much they value a catering service, and we look forward to working closely with Sara and her team to make the café a success.”

Initial opening hours will be 10am-3pm Monday-Friday and 10am-2pm on weekends.

Opening times during the week will be extended from August 15, when the café will open 10am-6pm Monday-Friday.

From September 5, opening hours will be 10am-6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10am-8pm on Wednesdays, 12-8pm on Thursdays and 10am-4pm on weekends.