Summerhill Country Park café to reopen next week as new operator takes over

Daisy & Beas, which already operates a play café in Villiers Street, in Hartlepool, will be opening the café at Summerhill on Monday (August 1).
It will offer a wide variety of snacks, breakfasts and meals, including a range of healthy, home-made options.
Owner Sara Harvey, who employs 12 people across the two sites, said: “I am so pleased to be able to take over the café service at Summerhill and I would like to thank Hartlepool Borough Council for granting us this opportunity.
“Over time I will be looking to bring some of the popular play elements from Villiers Street to Summerhill.
“We will be operating the café at Summerhill as a Community Interest Company with the intention of ploughing any profit into good causes in the local community.”
Dan Garthwaite, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Participation and Strategy Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Daisy & Beas to Summerhill.
“Visitors to the site tell us how much they value a catering service, and we look forward to working closely with Sara and her team to make the café a success.”
Initial opening hours will be 10am-3pm Monday-Friday and 10am-2pm on weekends.
Opening times during the week will be extended from August 15, when the café will open 10am-6pm Monday-Friday.
From September 5, opening hours will be 10am-6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, 10am-8pm on Wednesdays, 12-8pm on Thursdays and 10am-4pm on weekends.
Opening hours may be subject to change to cater for bookings on the cycle track and events taking place on the site.