The final of three days of celebrations on Sunday saw families and friends gather on the green for the popular sports day.

There were lots of fun and games for people of all ages and the children in particular clearly had a great time.

Others simply took advantage of the sunny weather and enjoyed a lazy afternoon in a deck chair.

Mail photographic editor Frank Reid paid a visit and took these photographs.

Children's races A children's race on the green for Greatham Feast sports and family fun day on Sunday. Picture by Frank Reid

Cool kids Sofia Dixon (left) and Harry Seddon (8) keep cool with an ice cream at the Greatham Feast on Sunday. Picture by FRANK REID