Sunderland Train Station closure latest and what it means for Hartlepool travellers

Travel operator Northern, which runs services from Hartlepool to Newcastle and Middlesbrough, is restricting the times trains will stop at Sunderland Train Station.

The company said “this is due to RMT industrial action impacting staffing numbers”.

While it has scaled back its initial plans, Sunderland station will still close from 2.30pm on Tuesday, December 20, and Wednesday, December 21.

Sunderland Train Station, which is undergoing £26 worth of improvements, will be closed for much of the festive period.

Passengers heading north from Hartlepool to Sunderland on Northern trains after this time are advised to depart at Heworth and head back to Sunderland via Metro services to St Peter’s or Park Lane stations.

The company has decided to keep the station open as normal on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, although it will be closed on Saturday, December 24.

On the same day only four of the company’s services will operate in either direction from Hartlepool with no trains leaving town after 12.28pm.

No Northern trains will serve Hartlepool for three days from Christmas Day to Tuesday, December 27, with further disruptions to services feared up until Sunday, January 8.

Grand Central, which runs trains from Sunderland and Hartlepool to London King’s Cross, hopes to operate a near normal timetable after initially planning to begin and end the majority of its services at Hartlepool.

On Christmas Eve, however, only one service will run in either direction.

The lone Hartlepool-London train leaves at 7.08am while the 11.27 north will terminate at Northallerton.

Further information about Northern’s festive schedule is available at www.northernrailway.co.uk