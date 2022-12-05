See the changing face of Hartlepool Railway Station as £12m upgrade to reinstate disused platform takes shape
A multi-million upgrade of Hartlepool railway station is on track with big changes visible.
The station is being given an overhaul to bring its disused Platform 3 back into use after £12 million was provided by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.
A large section of the station’s red brick wall behind the unused platform has been taken down by workers as part of the project.
The station’s existing platform is also being extended by some 20 metres or around 60ft to create a new footbridge and lift for improved access.
Project leaders stated: “Reinstating platform 3 will improve network capacity.
"The accessible footbridge will ensure the station is user friendly and will help customers with reduced mobility, families with prams and those carrying heavy luggage.”
The station is continuing to remain open while the work is ongoing.
Installation of the new platform is due to be completed this month and the footbridge is due to be done by the end of January.
A new canopy is set to be in place by the spring, followed by new lifts being installed and the project finished in June.
It is with the intention of being completed in time for next year’s Tall Ships event in Hartlepool when thousands of people are expected between July 6-9.
Civic leaders say the upgrade will provide greater capacity for Grand Central and Northern passenger services as well as freight.
Hartlepool Borough Council leader Cllr Shane Moore said when work began: “By the time Hartlepool is once again in the international spotlight when we host the Tall Ships again next year, we will have a railway station fit for the 21st century."