A large section of the station’s red brick wall behind the unused platform has been taken down by workers as part of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station’s existing platform is also being extended by some 20 metres or around 60ft to create a new footbridge and lift for improved access.

Hartlepool Railway Station after a section of the longstanding wall has been removed.

Project leaders stated: “Reinstating platform 3 will improve network capacity.

"The accessible footbridge will ensure the station is user friendly and will help customers with reduced mobility, families with prams and those carrying heavy luggage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station is continuing to remain open while the work is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train station is remaining open while the work takes place.

Installation of the new platform is due to be completed this month and the footbridge is due to be done by the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new canopy is set to be in place by the spring, followed by new lifts being installed and the project finished in June.

It is with the intention of being completed in time for next year’s Tall Ships event in Hartlepool when thousands of people are expected between July 6-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civic leaders say the upgrade will provide greater capacity for Grand Central and Northern passenger services as well as freight.