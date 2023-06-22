News you can trust since 1877
Take a look at Hartlepool's brand new cocktail bar Chip'n’tails

Hartlepool’s Cake King has swapped his cake tin for a cocktail shaker as he launches his new cocktail bar in town.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read

Josh Newton, also known as the Cake King, launched his new cocktail business, Chipp’n’tails, on Wednesday at a networking event at the BIS, in Whitby Street.

The business hub is a restored former post office and grade II listed building which offers space for the town’s creative start-ups.

Staff at the event served up a range of freshly made mocktails for guests, who also listened to a guest speaker talking about business and entrepreneurship.

Josh Newton with staff, from left, Henry Stonehouse, Chelsea Thompson and Holly Farnaby.Josh Newton with staff, from left, Henry Stonehouse, Chelsea Thompson and Holly Farnaby.
Josh Newton with staff, from left, Henry Stonehouse, Chelsea Thompson and Holly Farnaby.
Josh, who is known for his extravagant cakes, said: “With Chipp’n’tails, we have access to key ingredients used in nearly all cocktail bars, experienced bartenders, signature cocktail recipes and a mobile bar that has been specifically designed for mixing cocktails.

"The customers can use their own playlists, decorations and can hire our services to add to the atmosphere of their event.”

Josh’s mini mobile van business is available to hire for garden parties, home celebrations and venues across the North East, and has already taken on a number of bookings this summer.

Chipp’n’tails is only a small team of three bartenders, who have the expertise and knowledge to create a variety of drinks.

Chipp'n'tails new mini mobile cocktail van.Chipp'n'tails new mini mobile cocktail van.
Chipp'n'tails new mini mobile cocktail van.

Josh said: “Our goal is to bring the atmosphere of a cocktail bar, the customer service and the cocktails to your garden parties.”

One of their first events this year will be Greatham Feast, which is taking place from Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, June 25.

