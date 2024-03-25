This four-bed grade II listed former barn house is now on the market for £495,000.This four-bed grade II listed former barn house is now on the market for £495,000.
Take a look inside this grade II listed converted barn house on the outskirts of Hartlepool

This detached home boasts traditional features from its construction in the 1790s including exposed stone walls and wooden beams.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Mar 2024, 08:49 GMT

Prospect Cottage, in Greatham, is a four-bed detached family home on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

This home has an independent annex as well as a double garage with a workshop area.

This home is currently on the market for £495,000 and is being marketed by Fine & Country.

This four-bed detached house is in the beautiful and quiet area of Greatham.

This four-bed detached house is in the beautiful and quiet area of Greatham.

This property enjoys beautiful countryside views.

This property enjoys beautiful countryside views.

This home has a large kitchen diner, perfect for entertaining dinner guests.

This home has a large kitchen diner, perfect for entertaining dinner guests.

This kitchen is large and spacious, affording ample space for a dining area too.

This kitchen is large and spacious, affording ample space for a dining area too.

