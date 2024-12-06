1. Glendalough, Park Avenue
This detached bungalow has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and is currently on the market for £600,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Prime location
This detached bungalow is in a prime location, being in the highly sought after West Park estate and within walking distance of Ward Jackson Park. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This modern kitchen is large in size and benefits from a breakfast bar. There is plenty of space to also have a breakfast table or additional seating. Next to the kitchen is a separate utility and laundry room that leads directly out into the garden. Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining room
Opposite the entrance to the kitchen is a cosy dining room that leads into a large living room. Photo: Rightmove