Take a look inside this £600,000 Hartlepool home in prime West Park location

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Dec 2024, 00:00 BST
This property has five double bedrooms, three bathrooms and an outdoor garden games room.

This detached bungalow, in Park Avenue, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £600,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

1. Glendalough, Park Avenue

This detached bungalow is in a prime location, being in the highly sought after West Park estate and within walking distance of Ward Jackson Park.

2. Prime location

This modern kitchen is large in size and benefits from a breakfast bar. There is plenty of space to also have a breakfast table or additional seating. Next to the kitchen is a separate utility and laundry room that leads directly out into the garden.

3. Kitchen

Opposite the entrance to the kitchen is a cosy dining room that leads into a large living room.

4. Dining room

