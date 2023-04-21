Take a trip down memory lane: 28 photos of new primary school starters in Hartlepool across the years
Do you recognise anyone among these hundreds of innocent faces?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:28 BST
Starting school is a milestone for most children and their families so here is a little reminder of Hartlepool’s new starters at schools across the town from 2001 to 2015.
Want to see even more pictures? Here are nine photos of your little ones starting primary school in Hartlepool in 2010.
Page 1 of 7