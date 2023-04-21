News you can trust since 1877
Take a trip down memory lane: 28 photos of new primary school starters in Hartlepool across the years

Do you recognise anyone among these hundreds of innocent faces?

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

Starting school is a milestone for most children and their families so here is a little reminder of Hartlepool’s new starters at schools across the town from 2001 to 2015.

West Park Primary School 2001

1. West Park Primary School

West Park Primary School 2001 Photo: Tom Collins

Ward Jackson C of E Primary School 2015

2. Ward Jackson C of E Primary School

Ward Jackson C of E Primary School 2015 Photo: David James Wood

Brougham Primary School 2009

3. Brougham Primary School

Brougham Primary School 2009 Photo: Tom Collins

West Park Primary School 2015

4. West Park Primary School

West Park Primary School 2015 Photo: David James Wood

