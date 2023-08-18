News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Take a trip down memory lane: 34 archive photos of GCSE results days across the years

With less than two weeks to go, thousands of teenagers across the town are counting down the days until they receive their GCSE results.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST

We hope all of our Hartlepool students get the results they are hoping for on Thursday, August 24.

In the meantime, here are 34 photos from the Mail archives to remember results days gone by.

Did you miss our first instalment? Here are 31 archive photos of GCSE results days in Hartlepool across the years

Lee Smith (left) and Kevin Dring pictured with their exam results in 2010.

1. Smiles all around

Lee Smith (left) and Kevin Dring pictured with their exam results in 2010. Photo: HM

Photo Sales
Manor College of Technology pupil David Simpson celebrates his GCSE exam results in 2011.

2. Three cheers for results day

Manor College of Technology pupil David Simpson celebrates his GCSE exam results in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
English Martyrs School deputy head teacher, Peter McMahon, celebrates with his pupils in 2012.

3. Jumping for joy

English Martyrs School deputy head teacher, Peter McMahon, celebrates with his pupils in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Dyke House school pupil Julia Turner pictured with her exam results in 2010.

4. All worth it

Dyke House school pupil Julia Turner pictured with her exam results in 2010. Photo: HM

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolGCSE