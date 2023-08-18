Take a trip down memory lane: 34 archive photos of GCSE results days across the years
With less than two weeks to go, thousands of teenagers across the town are counting down the days until they receive their GCSE results.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST
We hope all of our Hartlepool students get the results they are hoping for on Thursday, August 24.
In the meantime, here are 34 photos from the Mail archives to remember results days gone by.
Did you miss our first instalment? Here are 31 archive photos of GCSE results days in Hartlepool across the years
1 / 9