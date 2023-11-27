Take a trip down memory lane: Here are 26 photos of people gathering to celebrate Hartlepool’s Christmas lights switch on over the years
With less than a week to go until Hartlepool’s Christmas lights switch on, why not look back at years gone by?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT
Hartlepool’s Christmas lights switch on is taking place on Friday, December 1, in Church Square, from 5pm until 7pm.
Visitors can look forward to being greeted by stars from this year’s Christmas pantomime, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, as well as monkey mascots H’Angus and Hartley, street theatre performers The Angels and stiltwalkers, the Ice Maiden and Snow Queen.
There will also be a light show and performances from a local choir the Songbirds.
For more information about this year’s Christmas lights switch on, read All you need to know about Hartlepool’s big Christmas lights switch on 2023.
