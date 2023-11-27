News you can trust since 1877
Take a trip down memory lane: Here are 26 photos of people gathering to celebrate Hartlepool’s Christmas lights switch on over the years

With less than a week to go until Hartlepool’s Christmas lights switch on, why not look back at years gone by?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT

Hartlepool’s Christmas lights switch on is taking place on Friday, December 1, in Church Square, from 5pm until 7pm.

Visitors can look forward to being greeted by stars from this year’s Christmas pantomime, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, as well as monkey mascots H’Angus and Hartley, street theatre performers The Angels and stiltwalkers, the Ice Maiden and Snow Queen.

There will also be a light show and performances from a local choir the Songbirds.

For more information about this year’s Christmas lights switch on, read All you need to know about Hartlepool’s big Christmas lights switch on 2023.

Joey Essex and the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Christopher Akers-Belcher at the 2015 Hartlepool Christmas lights switch on.

1. Joey Essex makes an appearance

Joey Essex and the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Christopher Akers-Belcher at the 2015 Hartlepool Christmas lights switch on. Photo: Kevin Brady

Singers from Miss Toni's Academy of Singing & Performing Arts wait to sing on stage before the Christmas lights switch on in 2017.

2. Say cheese

Singers from Miss Toni's Academy of Singing & Performing Arts wait to sing on stage before the Christmas lights switch on in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid

School children sing at the 2015 Hartlepool Christmas lights switch on.

3. Merry Christmas Everyone

School children sing at the 2015 Hartlepool Christmas lights switch on. Photo: Kevin Brady

Spectators watch the Christmas lights being turned on in 2017.

4. Smiles all around

Spectators watch the Christmas lights being turned on in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid

