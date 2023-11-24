All you need to know about Hartlepool’s big Christmas lights switch on 2023
The free event run by Hartlepool Borough Council will be held on Friday, December 1, from 5pm until 7pm in Church Square, and is expected to be a night to remember.
This is the first time the council has held a service for the switch on since 2021 after facing financial pressures in 2022.
Councillor and Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Shane Moore, is set to switch on the Christmas lights at 6.30pm alongside sail trainees from this year’s Tall Ships Races Hartlepool, and Leon Flexman, Corporate Affairs Director of UK X-energy.
Visitors can look forward to being greeted by stars from this year’s Christmas pantomime, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, as well as monkey mascots H’Angus and Hartley, street theatre performers The Angels and stiltwalkers the Ice Maiden and Snow Queen.
There will also be a winter-themed animated light show projected onto the Hartlepool Art Gallery tower created by illustration students from the Northern School of Art.
Councillor Moore said: “Come and join us for a magical evening filled with fun and festive spirit as we light up the town and start the countdown to Christmas.
"A big thank you to our sponsors X-energy, MKM Building Supplies and the Northern School of Art for supporting what I’m sure will be another fantastic event which all the family will enjoy.
"Christmas here we come.”
There will also be the chance to buy some “unusual” Christmas gifts at the Hartlepool Art Gallery’s Christmas market throughout the evening.
The evening will come to a close at 7pm with a festive performance of Christmas carols by Hartlepool choir Songbirds.
Carol Tansley, vice president of UK new build projects at X-energy, said: "It's a pleasure to be a part of this event which signals the beginning of the festive season.
“We know how well Hartlepool does community celebrations having been a proud supporter of The Tall Ships Races Hartlepool this year.
"As a power company, a magical evening based on lighting up the town is right up our street. We look forward to seeing everyone there."