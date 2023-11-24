The countdown to Christmas will officially begin as details for the town’s festive lights switch on have been announced.

The free event run by Hartlepool Borough Council will be held on Friday, December 1, from 5pm until 7pm in Church Square, and is expected to be a night to remember.

This is the first time the council has held a service for the switch on since 2021 after facing financial pressures in 2022.

Councillor and Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Shane Moore, is set to switch on the Christmas lights at 6.30pm alongside sail trainees from this year’s Tall Ships Races Hartlepool, and Leon Flexman, Corporate Affairs Director of UK X-energy.

The angels are set to return to Hartlepool for the 2023 Christmas lights switch on.

Visitors can look forward to being greeted by stars from this year’s Christmas pantomime, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, as well as monkey mascots H’Angus and Hartley, street theatre performers The Angels and stiltwalkers the Ice Maiden and Snow Queen.

There will also be a winter-themed animated light show projected onto the Hartlepool Art Gallery tower created by illustration students from the Northern School of Art.

Councillor Moore said: “Come and join us for a magical evening filled with fun and festive spirit as we light up the town and start the countdown to Christmas.

"A big thank you to our sponsors X-energy, MKM Building Supplies and the Northern School of Art for supporting what I’m sure will be another fantastic event which all the family will enjoy.

The cast of Hartlepool's Christmas pantomime, Peter Pan and the Lost Boys.

"Christmas here we come.”

There will also be the chance to buy some “unusual” Christmas gifts at the Hartlepool Art Gallery’s Christmas market throughout the evening.

The evening will come to a close at 7pm with a festive performance of Christmas carols by Hartlepool choir Songbirds.

Carol Tansley, vice president of UK new build projects at X-energy, said: "It's a pleasure to be a part of this event which signals the beginning of the festive season.

“We know how well Hartlepool does community celebrations having been a proud supporter of The Tall Ships Races Hartlepool this year.